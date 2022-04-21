WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating the shooting of three victims.

According to a statement from police, officers were sent about 9:50 p.m. to the 1700 block of Tod Ave. NW in reference to shots being heard. Once there, they found a 21-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Crews took the victim to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

It was later discovered that two additional gunshot victims had also arrived at Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s emergency room.

Police are now investigating to determine if the shootings are related.

A police report states that one of those victims, a 19-year-old man, had life-threatening injuries while the other, a 20-year-old woman, had apparent minor injuries.