Warren police searching for multiple suspects stealing from Lowe’s in October

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in stealing tools from Lowe’s four separate times throughout October.

The Lowe’s is located at 940 Niles-Cortland Rd.

Police say they obtained footage from video surveillance of the suspects stealing tools and they are asking the community’s help in identifying them.

One suspect is a white male, wearing a red Echo t-shirt, red stocking cap and blue jeans. He was reported stealing tools on October 15.

Another suspect is a black male, approximately 6’0” tall wearing a white, grey and black jacket and tan pants. He was reported stealing tools on October 13.

A third suspect is a white male, approximately 6’0” tall wearing a grey hood jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and winter boots. He was reported stealing tools on October 12.

The fourth suspect is a white male, approximately 6’0” tall wearing an orange hooded pullover that has the City Concrete decal on the back of it. He was reported stealing tools on October 1.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects can contact Detective Marsico at 330-841-2712.