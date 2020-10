WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department was looking for a missing man Sunday night. The missing adult alert was canceled just before midnight.

Paul Chismark, 86, walked away along E. Market Street in Warren at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and didn’t come back.

The alert was issued for the Youngstown area, including Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Chismark suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing red Cleveland Indians pajamas and walking around with a walker.