The woman was last seen on Sunday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are looking for a woman who was reported missing Monday.

The family of 52-year-old Lynda Farr said they haven’t seen her since 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say Farr left without her cell phone and cigarettes.

She is believed to be driving a white Nissan Altima with license plate JHA2821.

Police say none of Farr’s friends have reported seeing her. She was entered as a missing person Monday, according to a police report.