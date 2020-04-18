Warren police say man, found with suspected LSD, threw bag with pipe through window of home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man, found with suspected LSD, was arrested after throwing items at a Warren house and making threats to someone inside.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 200 block of Maryland St. NW, where they received reports that a man was exposing himself and causing a disturbance.

Police said when they arrived, they found Jason Mechling sitting on the stairs in front of the home. They say he wasn’t making much sense and was yelling at someone he called “China,” who he believed was inside the home.

According to a police report, Mechling then yelled “F**k you, China!” and hurled a bag containing a metal pipe through the front window.

An officer with a Taser then ordered Mechling to the ground and arrested him, according to the report. Police reported finding a pipe and a container of suspected LSD in his pocket.

Police said while they were taking Mechling to the police cruiser, he continued yelling threats that he would kill the woman in the home, referring to her as “China,” though the report listed the woman under a different name.

Mechling is charged with criminal damaging, menacing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Mechling also had warrants for his arrest on unrelated charges.