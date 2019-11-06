Warren police respond to dispute at gas station after gunshots reported

It happened at the Fast Fuel Gas Station on Parkman Road on Wednesday night

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren City Police Department responded to an argument after gunshots were reported at a gas station Tuesday night.

Police say that the incident took place at the Fast Fuel Gas Station on Parkman Road just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, there were two men in the parking lot.

According to the report, the men stated that they got into an argument with an employee at the gas station.

The employee then pulled out a handgun and shot it one time into the air, they told police. That is when someone passing the gas station called 911 to report the incident.

No shell casings, nor a firearm could be found, according to police.

The report also stated that no employee knew how to operate the security cameras.

One of the two men found in the parking lot was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to Warren City Police Department.

Police said the other man and employee were released and told that a report would be on file.