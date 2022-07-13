WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police reported seizing four guns and suspected drugs during three searches in the city.

The searches took place over two days, according to a post Tuesday on the Warren Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit reported seizing four firearms, about four ounces of suspected fentanyl, two ounces of cocaine, drug packing materials and surveillance equipment from the houses.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges were announced.