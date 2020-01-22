Warren police report finding child living in dirty conditions

Police were called to the home, where they said a man passed out after using a powder marked "kratom blend"

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police reported finding a child living in dirty conditions in Warren home, where they were called after a man passed out.

Officers went to the home in the 1500 block of N. Park Ave. around 11 p.m. Monday.

A woman who lived there reported that the man took a teaspoon of powder from a bag marked “kratom blend” before passing out. The man was struggling to breath when officers arrived, according to a police report.

Police said the home smelled of urine, feces and mold. Trash, cigarettes and moldy food covered the floors, according to the police report.

Police also noted in their report that there was no bedding on a mattress, which was soaked in some type of fluid. The report states that that officers learned that the man was using the sink in the kitchen as a toilet.

A 6-year-old child was living in the home, and police said upon questioning the woman there, officers learned that the child is home schooled. Police said the woman could not provide officers with any books or curriculum used for the child’s schooling.

Crews transported a man to the hospital, and a report was given to Children Services.

According to a police report, charges are pending an investigation.