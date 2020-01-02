Warren police believe elderly woman shot, killed was trying to look outside

According to police, 86-year-old Annie Miller was found lying on her living room floor Wednesday morning

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are working to find the person responsible for killing 86-year-old Annie Miller. Investigators believe the victim was simply trying to look outside after hearing a series of gunshots.

Mayor Doug Franklin authorized overtime for police officers, citing how crucial these early hours are to a murder investigation.

“We’re just trying to collect as much information as we can in the short amount of time,” said Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci.

Police found Miller dead in the living room of her Douglas Street NW home on New Year’s Day. Her family called police to check on her because they couldn’t reach her or get into her house.

Investigators believe she was in the kitchen when she heard a series of gunshots early Wednesday morning.

“I have no idea how many were fired but they sounded very close,” said neighbor Ed Stiner.

Police think she got up to see what was going on and a bullet that went through her front door hit her.

“It can happen to anybody,” another neighbor said. “It’s a scary thought.”

Police are now investigating a possible connection to another shooting in the same vicinity.

911 caller: “Somebody out here shooting in the Warren Heights. Looks like 15 shots. A car just pulled outta here, I don’t know what color it is. It’s going down Douglas and the guy is running through a field.”

A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the leg.

“According to what he had told us, that he had been shot in the same proximity area as the house of our victim,” Massucci said.

As part of their investigation into Miller’s murder, investigators got a search warrant for a nearby home on Ogden Avenue. Inside, they said they found three rifles.

Detectives questioned the three people who were in the home. Police are pursuing charges, but are waiting for test results from the lab.

“We have DNA, we have weapons that need to be sent to the lab, we’ve got bullets, we got shell casings so, basically, that’s going to be the tell-all,” Massucci said.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said three people at a home on Ogden Avenue NW were arrested. They were taken into custody for questioning but were not arrested or charged. We regret the error.