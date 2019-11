Our news crew on the scene could see a hat and shoes in the road

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There was an accident involving a pedestrian in Warren Wednesday evening.

An SUV hit a man at Highland Avenue and W. Market Street just after 6:30 p.m., police said.

Our news crew on the scene could see a hat and shoes in the road.

The man, who was seriously hurt, was taken to the hospital. Police are trying to figure out who he is because he did not have an ID.

Police said the driver is cooperating.