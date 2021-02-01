Warren police name victim in homicide

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police on Monday identified a man who was found shot to death inside a house on Forest St. NW in Warren.

Police say 23-year-old Kyree Jones was found around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a woman who lives there returned and found Jones’s body.

911 Caller: My door was open. It’s a bike outside, and I don’t know what’s going on. I went upstairs. I see blood and stuff.

His body was found in an upstairs room of the house. He did not live there, police said.

No suspects have been named.