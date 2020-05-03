Warren police looking for suspected man Local News Anyone with information should call Detective W. Mackey at 330-841-2684 by: WYTV Staff Posted: May 3, 2020 / 06:38 PM EDT / Updated: May 3, 2020 / 06:38 PM EDT Courtesy of the Warren Police Department WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department is looking for a suspected man. The man is a suspect in a theft/criminal damaging investigation, according to police. Anyone with information should call Detective W. Mackey at 330-841-2684. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle