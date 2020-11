Police said there were people in the apartment building at the time

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a Warren apartment shooting that happened last month.

According to Warren police, shots were fired into Stonegate Place Apartments on Roberts Lane NE Oct. 15.

Police said there were people in the apartment building at the time.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or give more information about the shooting should call Detective Mackey at 330-841-2684.