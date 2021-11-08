Warren police looking for suspect accused of animal cruelty, arson

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Officers were called to a Warren residence Saturday regarding arson and cruelty to animals.

A woman told police that she returned to her house on the 2000 block of Deerfield Ave. SW just after 12 a.m. and could see and smell smoke. She said her dog also had blood on its back and there was a wound on its stomach.

The woman told police that she was involved in a domestic incident with the suspect on Friday and that the suspect threatened to shoot her and her dog.

Reports say that the woman has been trying to get away from the suspect because of abuse.

Police believe that a table cloth near the stove was set on fire.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Warren Police Department.