Warren police looking for runaway who’s been without seizure medication for days

Finding Joshua Prout is an emergency because the 17-year-old needs to take his medicine

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are asking for your help in finding a teenager with a medical condition who’s been missing for more than a week.

“I don’t want him to see him get hurt,” said Annemarie Green, the teen’s mother. “I love him more than anything.”

Green is worried about her 17-year-old son, Joshua Prout. He has a seizure disorder, requiring him to take medicine twice a day.

He’s now been missing for nine.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare to know that your child is out there and you don’t know what’s going on,” Green said. “Then to add the seizure disorder on top of it makes it ten times worse.”

“We need to make contact with him,” said Warren Police Det. Michael Altiere. “We need to make sure that, medically, he’s OK.”

Prout was last seen in Warren October 16. Police said he ran away.

“We know he had gotten into a little bit of trouble and I think that’s what ultimately led to him leaving,” Altiere said.

Since Prout hasn’t been taking the medication he needs, detectives said finding him is an emergency.

“It’ll be intensified because he doesn’t have his medicine,” Green said.

She said she just wants her son to be safe.

“No one is in trouble,” Altiere said. “We’re simply just trying to find him because of his medical condition.”

Detectives are asking anyone who knows where Prout could be to call them at 330-841-2512.