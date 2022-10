WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

According to police, the two were involved in the theft of a motor vehicle.

It happened on Oct. 1 in the parking lot of the Big Apple Supermarket on Youngstown Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Tempesta at 330-841-2651.