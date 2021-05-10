Warren police, local youth group looking to ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ with donations

The donation drive is contactless, so people are asked to put donations in their trunks or back seat for volunteers to gather

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police and the St. Paul Lutheran Church Youth Group are once again teaming up to help stock the Warren G. Harding food pantry.

They are hosting their third annual “Stuff-a-Cruiser” event on May 22.

They’re asking for kid-friendly, non-perishable food items, as well as hygiene products, to help get the pantry ready for the summer and next school year.

The donation drive is contactless, so people are asked to put donations in their trunks or back seat for volunteers to gather.

“This year we’re going to attempt to fill 10 cruisers. Last year we filled seven so we want to step it up a little bit just because of the love we’ve gotten from the community. We’re going to shoot for 10 this year,” said youth group director Stacey Altiere.

The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren Police Department on South Street.