WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Buckeye Street NW just after 1 a.m.

Reports say a woman stated that her boyfriend was shot, but that she did not know who shot him. Crews transported the 25-year-old man to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

The man had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.