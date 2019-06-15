Local News

Warren police investigating shooting on Belmont Street

At least two men were taken to the hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren responded to a 911 call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A caller reported that someone was shooting on the corner of Belmont Street NE and North Park Avenue, behind a beauty salon. The caller reported hearing several shots fired but didn’t see the shooter.

The shooting happened at a housing complex in the 100 block of Belmont Street.

At least two men were taken to the hospital.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

