Warren police investigating shooting on Belmont Street
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren responded to a 911 call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
A caller reported that someone was shooting on the corner of Belmont Street NE and North Park Avenue, behind a beauty salon. The caller reported hearing several shots fired but didn’t see the shooter.
The shooting happened at a housing complex in the 100 block of Belmont Street.
At least two men were taken to the hospital.
