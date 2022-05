WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old woman on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Atlantic and Olive avenues for multiple gunshots. Shortly after that, the victim arrived at St. Joseph Warren Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The current condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or jgreaver@warren.org.