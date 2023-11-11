WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police Department is investigating after a woman was murdered early Saturday morning, according to a release.

According to a release from the Warren Police Department, Ashante Kirksey, 26, was found murdered at a residence on the 900 block of Francis Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Saturday. The release does not specify how Kirksey was killed.

A murder warrant has been issued for Noel Flores, 19.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Flores can contact Detective Nick Carney at 330-841-2660.