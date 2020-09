It happened near the Hampshire House apartments on Fifth Street SW

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are investigating a murder Friday night.

It happened near the Hampshire House apartments on Fifth Street SW.

According to a dispatch log, a caller reported shots were fired near the building just after 7 p.m. Two men with guns were reportedly spotted.

A vehicle was hit by gunfire, according to dispatch logs.

The victim hasn’t been identified by investigators yet.