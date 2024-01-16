WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in the City of Warren investigated two shootings over the weekend.

The first shooting happened Friday night, injuring a man on a bicycle.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. and found a bicycle lying in the roadway in the area of Parkwood and Stewart drives. The victim, a male whose name and age were redacted from a police report, was found inside a house in the 1900 block of Parkwood Dr.

Crews transported the victim, who was bleeding from his buttocks, to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.

The report states that surveillance video in the area showed someone in a vehicle firing three shots at the victim while driving on Parkwood Drive toward Parkman Road.

Officers were unable to find shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

Early Saturday morning, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Kenmore Ave. just before 3 a.m. Crews transported a victim who had a gunshot wound to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

The victim was a male from Warren whose age was redacted from a police report.

The report gave few details on that investigation but noted that an SUV was damaged.