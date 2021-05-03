Warren Police investigating damages caused by BB, pellet gun over weekend

Similar incidents were reported throughout the weekend in the city

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are looking into a number of reported damages caused by a BB or pellet gun.

One woman who’s car window was shot out shared her message to those responsible for the damages with First News.

“Eventually, somebody’s gonna get hurt,” said Karen Bryant.

Bryant had just finished getting her lashes done on her neighbor’s porch Sunday afternoon when she discovered one of her Pathfinder’s windows had been shot out by a BB or pellet gun.

“I was irate,” Bryant said.

She says, not long before she found the damage, a small silver, older model Nissan with four teenagers in it drove by.

“It’s not about the window. It’s not even about the truck. You got four teenagers. That’s playing a deadly game,” Bryant said.

And she isn’t the only one dealing with damages.

Similar incidents were reported throughout the weekend in the city, including two juveniles hit by pellets Saturday, three cars damaged Sunday, two homes that same day and, this morning, Burger King employees reported five windows broken by a BB gun sometime overnight.

“You got innocent children that they’re shooting at. You got innocent people that they’re shooting at,” Bryant said.

She has insurance, so her window is getting fixed, but she feels for those who don’t.

Now, she’s concerned for other people’s safety, including the culprits because she fears they might mess with the wrong person.

“You can only get so mad, but my concern for them is I would rather see them arrested and prosecuted than to see them be burned, simple as that,” Bryant said.

She had this to say to those behind the damage, “You need to stop because you’re eventually gonna get caught, and I’m gonna make sure you get caught.”