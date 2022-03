WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway in Warren after police say a baby ingested THC.

Employees at Akron Children’s Hospital contacted police on Saturday to report the incident involving the 8-month-old baby, according to a police report.

The baby has since been released from the hospital and is OK.

No charges have been filed yet, but police are still investigating.

