Warren police investigating after baby fell from second-story window

Injuries listed in the police report include apparent broken bones and possible internal injuries

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are investigating after a six-month-old baby was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with major injuries, including apparent broken bones.

According to police, it was reported that the baby fell from a second-story window at an Ogden

Avenue home.

Injuries to the baby were listed as major, including possible internal injuries, a police report noted.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon to investigate, though a police report gave few details on the investigation.

