WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Trumbull Memorial Hospital on reports of a gunshot victim.

An 18-year-old man was brought there for treatment, according to a police report.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Pearl St. SW.

Clothing from the victim was gathered for evidence.

No other information was released.