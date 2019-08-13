Warren police identify man recovering from brutal beating last week

Investigators said they have identified two possible suspects in the beating and hope to file charges soon

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police have identified the man badly beaten last week on the city’s west side.

Investigators say his name is John Pawelko.

He was found Thursday night lying in the middle of McMyler Street, bleeding and seriously hurt.

Pawelko is now awake and recovering from his injuries.

Police believe the assault started inside a vacant house where Pawelko was living, then continued outside.

