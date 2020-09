The department says he honorably served the citizens of Warren, their community, and defended the men and women in uniform for eight years

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department lost one of its retired K9s Monday. Maxx had to be put down.

He was suffering from severely debilitating canine degenerative myelopathy.

Maxx started at Warren PD in 2010. He retired after eight years of service.

The department says he honorably served the citizens of Warren, their community, and defended the men and women in uniform.

They say Maxx will be missed.