Warren Police Department places 4 officers on leave after deadly shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the shooting that killed 44-year-old David Rigg.

Michael Edwards, William Fowler, Brian Martinek and Trevor Sumption have been placed on paid administrative leave through the investigation.

It started when police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Hamilton St. SW just after 10 p.m. Monday.

The department said officers tried to negotiate with Rigg to resolve the situation. Police also called the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team to help calm him down.

Before the response team got there, Rigg pulled out a pistol and officers responded by shooting, according to the police department.

In a release issued Thursday, Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said, in part:

“On behalf of the Warren Police Department, I extend our sincerest condolences to David’s family and friends for their loss. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event.

…

The gravity of police use of deadly force and its impact on the deceased’s family, the involved officers, the department and the entire community cannot be overstated. Transparency and accountability are critical to the relationship between this police department and our community.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into what happened.

The Warren Police Department will also conduct a separate administrative investigation to evaluate policies, procedures, training and tactics.