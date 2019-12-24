Warren Police Department looking for way to carry on Christmas radio tradition

For more than 40 years at midnight on Christmas, Warren police would broadcast their own version of The Night before Christmas

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department is looking for a way to carry on a Christmas tradition that dates back to 1975.

For more than 40 years at midnight on Christmas, Warren police would broadcast their own version of The Night before Christmas, putting out an all-points bulletin for Old Saint Nick over their radio system.

No one really knows how it started, but officers said the rumor is that the midnight turn officers were testing their superiors.

It became a tradition, and for 36 years the late Patrolman Michael Albanese read it every year. He passed it on to Detective Brian Crites when he retired.

Since the department switched over to the MARCS system this year, they won’t be able to do it over their radio tonight.

“Now we’re just trying to find a way. Maybe we can continue this tradition since this is the first year we really can’t do it,” Crites said.

Trumbull County 911 director Ernie Cook said he feels bad they won’t be able to continue their tradition. But since the state owns the radio system currently in use, non-essential, non-emergency traffic isn’t authorized.

WYTV News recorded Crites reciting the Christmas tradition.