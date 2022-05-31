WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Paul Lutheran Church and Warren police are once again teaming up to fight hunger in the Warren City School District.

The fourth annual Stuff-A-Cruiser event is scheduled for this weekend.

Organizers are asking for kid-friendly nonperishable food items, beverages, toiletries and socks. All donations will be brought to the school district’s food pantry.

Youth Director Stacey Altiere said they’re not setting a numeric goal this year but will be measuring the drive’s success on community involvement.

“We’re really trying to see if people can dig deep because of inflation and gas prices. We’re really leaning on the community to try to provide for these children,” she said.

Stuff-A-Cruiser will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Warren Police Department.