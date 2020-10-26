Warren police: Baby taken to hospital after eating marijuana

The 9-month-old's mother said it was possible marijuana fell on the floor, according to a police report

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are investigating after reports that a baby ended up in the hospital after eating marijuana.

Police got a call from Akron Children’s Hospital on Saturday. They were told a 9-month-old from Warren tested positive for ingesting cannabis.

The baby’s mother said it happened at their home in the 1300 block of Fifth St. SW around 5 p.m. Friday.

The mother said she keeps marijuana in a lockbox, but it could have fallen on the floor, according to a police report.

She said a family member was watching the baby at the time, the report states.

Police contacted Trumbull County Children Services. No one has been charged.