Police said the man pictured is the suspect in a robbery that happened at TCF Bank on Elm Road

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Police Department is looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police said the man pictured is the suspect in a robbery that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at TCF Bank on Elm Road.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Tempesta at 330-841-2651.