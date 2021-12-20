Warren police arrest two after being called to home three times overnight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police made three trips overnight to a home in the 100 block of Elm Road NE, arresting two people and also seizing two handguns.

Arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence was Naggape Bumpus, 28, who lists the home as his address. He was arrested the first time police were called to the home about 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

Arrested on a charge of felonious assault was Katlynne Miller, 22, who also lists the home as her address. She was arrested the third time police were at the home about 4:35 a.m. Monday.

Reports said Bumpus was arrested after police were called by Miller, who said she and Bumpus had stopped at a home to buy marijuana after getting groceries and after they got home he smacked her in the face.

Police were called back about 1:20 a.m. today by Miller, who said she found a gun under a mattress while she was looking for a candy bar and also found two magazines for a handgun. Police took the gun and the magazines, which reports said Miller told officers belonged to Bumpus.

Reports said Miller called police back about 4:35 a.m. wanting to add to her statement. She said when she had argued with Bumpus earlier he had lunged at her and she was afraid for her life so she fired a shot at him.

When police arrived Miller then told them Bumpus had grabbed her gun and fired a round into the ceiling, reports said, and she was able to grab the bun back and fire a shot at Bumpus.

However, some of the ballistic evidence did not match up to what she was telling police, reports said, so it was decided to charge her with felonious assault.

Police also recovered a gun while they were the third time, reports said.

Records show they were both booked into the Trumbull County jail and are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.