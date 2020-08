It happened Wednesday night at an apartment on Willard Avenue SE

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police say an eight-day-old infant was hurt and they’re now investigating it as child endangering.

It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of Willard Ave. SE.

When police got there, a witness said the mother and baby left to go the hospital.

Officers learned the child had been assaulted, according to a police report.

No one has been charged.

No other information is available at this time.