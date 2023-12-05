WARREN, Ohio (WKBN0 – A Trumbull County business that has been around since 1977 is hiring.

Over 70K deer harvested in gun week Over 70K deer harvested in gun week

Livi Steel provides the structural foundation of new construction. It’s hiring structural fitters.

Livi is a one-shift operation — Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Any work on Saturday is voluntary.

You must provide your own tools and steel-toe boots.

The work perks include nine paid holidays and insurance coverage.

Qualified applicants may send their cover letter, resume and references to: ashley.morrow@livisteel.com or mail to: Ashley Morrow c/o Livi Steel, Inc. 1245 Burton Street S.E. P.O. Box 2217 Warren, Ohio 44484. You can also pick up and complete a paper application form.