WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Pizza Hut on Elm Road in Warren has a completely new retro look inside.

The restaurant was closed for nine days for the remodeling.

Customers will be taken back to the earlier days of the pizza franchise with the booths, tables and chairs.

All the light fixtures and counters sport a retro look, too.