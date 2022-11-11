WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of Washington Square Healthcare Center were treated to a Patriotic performance Friday.

The Valley Senior Choir sponsored by SCOPE sang for the people at the skilled nursing facility in Warren. Many of the people watching the performance were veterans.

Navy Veteran John Martin enjoys being a part of the choir. He says it’s nice to perform for other veterans on Veterans Day.

“I appreciate what they’ve done and I just appreciate them if they get something out of it then that’s what it’s for,” he said.

The choir sang a number of songs including You’re a Grand Old Flag, The Battle Hymn of the Republic, and a medley paying tribute to each branch of the armed forces