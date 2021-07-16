Warren PD seeking identifying information on counterfeit check suspects

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police officers are turning to the community for help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video.

According to a Facebook post published by the Warren Police Department, two men tried to cash a counterfeit check that was forged.

The surveillance video showed both men wearing blue baseball caps attempt to cash the counterfeit check at a convenience store located on Elm Road.

The department is asking anyone with information leading to a positive identification to leave tips with the lead detective at (330) 841-2712.