Warren outreach program hosts second food giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After the success of their first food giveaway, the Community Family Outreach Complex is hosting another one tomorrow.

At their first food giveaway last month, they were able to feed more than 600 families. They were able to give food boxes to other churches and organizations.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture.

Organizers say the pandemic has intensified the community’s need for food.

“These are people who perhaps have had jobs lost their jobs and really need food,” said Bishop David Herron, Sr.

“We are just grateful to be a lifeline to so many people in the Trumbull County area it has been a blessing for so many families,” said Katherine Jones, community outreach coordinator.

Organizers expect to give out 1,200 boxes of food tomorrow during their giveaway, which runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.