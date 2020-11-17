Warren outreach ministry back up and running, helping more people

It may have been a struggle at first, but divine intervention took over

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ve all had to make changes in our everyday lives since the pandemic started. How a local Warren ministry adapted has enabled them to help more people in need.

It may have been a struggle at first, but with divine intervention, the Basement Outreach Ministries is now feeding more people than they did with their weekly meals.

Pastor Julia Wike was busy Tuesday packaging boxes of food, each one containing supplies for three full meals.

“We go to homes we’ve never been to. We’ve met more people through the COVID and have ministered to more people the love of God and encouragement when we bring that box of food than we had when we were massive,” Wike said.

Wike helped start Basement Outreach Ministries. When they had to do away with their weekly meals due to precautionary measures for the virus, it took a toll on her.

“I’m a person that loves to minister and reach, rescue and restore. There was no one to reach, rescue and restore. There were no meals, and I was missing people,” Wike said.

At one point, Wike says she even thought about giving up her outreach efforts.

“I woke up and I heard God say, ‘Feed my sheep,’ and I knew I couldn’t quit,” she said.

The boxes of food that are going out Tuesday night will reach about 50 families in need. Many of them new to the ministry and facing financial struggles because of the pandemic.

“They say that we are a blessing. They call us angels. There have been times where people haven’t had any food in their refrigerators at all, and we were able to bring out food baskets to their home and deliver it to them,” Wike said.

Wike says her outreach is made possible through grants and generous support from the community.

The Basement Outreach Ministries is looking for a driver to help deliver meals to people in need.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate money, you can reach out to Pastor Julia Wike at (330) 881-7124 or email at jwbasement@aol.com.