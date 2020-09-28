Warren officials troubled over violent weekend

There have been 15 homicides in the city so far this year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been a violent few days in the city of Warren. Over the weekend, two separate shootings in less than 28 hours.

Of those two shootings, one ended in a death, and the other was a man hit by gunfire in his driveway.

There have been 15 homicides in the city so far this year. Police say its the highest in at least 20 years.

A 911 call shows the tense moments during a shooting Friday night when a man was killed.

911 operator: Trumbull County 911, what is your emergency?

Caller: Ma’am, there is gunshots everywhere out here. Somebody is laying on the ground.

Another call moments later:

Caller: They shootin’. They just killed somebody.

That shooting happened outside the Hampshire House Apartments. The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office says Queysean Sallis, of Youngstown, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Sallis was shot outside a building at the complex after an argument had ended. He was driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they have two persons of interest in the case.

“We cannot allow for the criminal element to be more comfortable on our streets than we are,” said Eddie Colbert, director of public safety and service.

Then on Saturday, just about a mile away from the Hampshire shooting on Parkman Road, another shooting. Police say a man was hit by a bullet while he was standing in a driveway. Another bullet went through a nearby home, narrowly missing a woman inside.

“These bullets have no names on them. They’re going through walls, they’re going through windows. They have no names on them,” Colbert said.

The man is expected to be OK. Investigators say it appears he was not the intended target; he just got caught in the crossfire.

Colbert is making a plea for the public to speak up.

“We are going to do everything we can to protest those streets. But it is without question we absolutely need help from the community,” he said.