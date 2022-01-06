Warren officials to discuss COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and the city’s Director of Public Safety and Service Eddie Colbert are holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss COVID-19 and its effects on the Valley.

In attendance will be Dr. Jill Stefanucci Uberti, vice president of medical affairs and emergency physician at Mercy Health, and Dr. James F. Shina, director of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

WKBN will be in attendance and will be live streaming that press conference at 1 p.m. Check back here for updates on this developing story.