Warren nursing facility lands on watch list after issues found during inspections

According to a statement from the facility, it has a history of accepting residents with "challenging behaviors" and it's working to fix any issues

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Inspectors are carefully watching a nursing facility in Warren due to issues found during past inspections.

White Oak Manor on Ridge Road is part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “Special Focus Facility” program, which seeks to help facilities rectify issues found there.

State agencies routinely inspect nursing homes to determine if they are providing the proper quality of care. When nursing homes do not meet CMS’ health care standards, these instances are cited as deficiencies. Nursing homes that have more problems than other nursing homes or that have a pattern of serious problems are then entered into the Special Focus Facility program.

If issues aren’t corrected, a nursing home can be fined and eventually terminated from the Medicare and/or Medicaid program. A nursing home that successfully graduates from the program will be removed from the list.

White Oak Manor was recently added to the program.

During the most recent health inspection at White Oak Manor on July 3, inspectors gave the facility 30 health citations.

The average number of health citations at a facility in Ohio is 8.7, according to Medicare’s website.

The Warren facility also received eight fire safety citations.

Residents at White Oak Manor complained about a lack of evening activities and about the activity calendar not being followed as written. According to the report from the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the nursing home reported this was due to the resignation of the activity director.

The inspection also noted some items that needed to be repaired and rooms and hallways that needed to be cleaned.

An interview with a maintenance worker revealed the facility had “many repair issues” and needed more staff in both the maintenance and housekeeping departments to keep up with all of the work, according to the report.

The report notes an interview with the maintenance director revealed staff members had to follow a strict budget and were unable to get approval for some of the items that needed to be repaired.

According to the report, a maintenance director reported washing the windows in the facility about three years ago and said they hadn’t been cleaned since.

The inspection report also noted some issues with food preparation, noting two employees didn’t have certifications in food protection.

At the time of the report, perishable food had been sitting on the floor and was starting to thaw out, inspectors said.

The inspection report also noted procedures for flu and pneumonia vaccines were needed after inspectors found some residents weren’t routinely offered them.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave White Oak Manor an overall one-star (much below average) rating.

White Oak Manor released the following statement in response Tuesday: