Warren non-profit holding Christmas toy drive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren Family Mission wants no needy child to see a Christmas tree empty of presents.



The Mission still needs toys for its annual Christmas toy distribution, for new and unwrapped for babies all the way up to teenagers.

Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission says he could use your help.

“You can donate a couple different ways if you like to shop you can go out and shop til you drop for those toys bring them down to the mission at 155 Tod Avenue you can also donate online,” Mararri said.

The Warren Family Mission plans to help 500 families provide gifts for their children on Christmas and will take donations until December 17th.



Families have to register and provide proof of custody. They can still sign up December 3 and December 4.