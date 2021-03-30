Warren neighbors unhappy with backyard ‘junkyard’

People who live near a home on Southern Boulevard in Warren say they're fed up

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A city official and neighbors are fed up over what they say is a backyard junkyard in their neighborhood.

People who live near a home on Southern Boulevard in Warren say they’re fed up. So much so, they put up a fence to block their view of what they call the junkyard next door.

“What’s not on the other side of the fence? He’s got lawnmowers, push lawnmowers ride lawnmowers. He got air conditioning units, you got a truck that hasn’t moved in, I don’t know, half a year. Stuff that probably really shouldn’t be in a backyard, which is creating pests,” said one neighbor.

Seventh Ward Councilman Ronald White said neighbors shouldn’t have to deal with it.

“This here is something that doesn’t need to be going on, and it needs to be taken care of as soon as possible,” he said.



So White and First News Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley knocked on the door to ask Roscoe Thomas, the man who lives at the house, some questions. He didn’t answer at first but did agree to an interview.

“If you ride around the whole block, you can’t see my backyard,” Thomas said.



Thomas says the lawnmowers in his yard were donated, and he fixes them up.

“I opened up a super youth program to keep the kids from running to the corner doing stuff that I did 25 years ago that wasn’t right. They come over and pick up a lawnmower, and they go make money,” Thomas said.

But he says the equipment started piling up when his anxiety disorder got worse. He said 10 years ago, his yard didn’t look like it does now.

“I had the best looking house on the street. That should bring it to your attention right there that something is wrong. Why would he just go from being an OCD to being the most nastiest person on the street,” Thomas explained.

Thomas currently has a case pending in Warren Municipal Court. According to court records, the Warren City Health Department brought a misdemeanor “responsibility of occupants” charge against him. He says he’d like the case dismissed.