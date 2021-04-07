Warren neighbors fed up with man accused of running business out of house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighborhood in Warren is raising concerns over a property on the west side.

The parcel on Wood Avenue is owned by David Martin. Officials say he is suspected of running an auto body business on the property. It’s zoned residential, not commercial.

Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold claims it’s illegal.

Martin was charged and convicted in December and he was put on probation. Today, he appeared in court for his probation review.

About a dozen cars were towed from his property Wednesday in compliance with his probation.

“Not only has there been cars everywhere, we’re taking maybe 20 to 30 cars at a time, but there has also been loud music, people coming in and out,” Saffold said.

Martin says city officials keep coming onto his property illegally, and he plans to file charges against the city for harrasment.

Neighbors are glad that something is being done.

“I am tired of cleaning up behind a grown man who won’t abide by the rules,” said concerned neighbor Marva Smith.

City officials say they anticipate more charges will be filed in the coming days.