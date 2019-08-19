Warren neighborhood clean up after severe weather damage

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Heavy storms left damage to homes and yards across the Valley Sunday evening.

A tree fell on the back of David Beachler’s home on Carlton Drive in Warren. Shortly after, severe rainfall and winds began to pick up.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Beachler’s home wasn’t the only one on the block that was damaged. He said the neighborhood is now rallying together to clean up.

“Everybody has been rallying around us. We have a neighbor over here that’s helping make lunch for everyone. It’s been a collective effort to help clean up,” said Beachler.

He said repair crews have been at his house all day and there is no timetable yet on when it will return to normal.