Warren native opens studio for aspiring local models

Deonte Stubbs feels blessed to be able to create a platform for those in his community with the same dreams

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren native opened a new modeling studio this past weekend for aspiring models and artists in the area.

HYER Studio, which stands for How You Escape Reality, was created as an outlet for everyday people with modeling aspirations.

“When it comes to models, those either male or female that are working three or four jobs, going to school, taking care of their kids but have always had the dream to be on the front cover of a magazine,” said chief executive Deonte Stubbs.

Born and raised in Warren, Stubbs says through his career in dance, it allowed him to work with named brand artists and companies in the entertainment industry.

After opening his studio in Warren, he feels blessed to be able to create a platform for those in his community with the same dreams.

“What I did was bring that knowledge back to my hometown and I created an avenue for people to jump start their careers. I may not be able to get them all the way there but I can say I helped and I believe that’s where my purpose is,” said Stubbs.

Still, even with purpose comes challenges. With the pandemic still at hand, Stubbs says it was a struggle to fund the studio. Stubbs said with hard work, he was able to turn his vision into reality.

“Every room in this building now, this flooring, I built it by myself. I don’t have any experience. I don’t know how to put up dry wall properly, but I know how to hustle and what things should look like. If I can see it in my mind, I can hold it in my hand and I’ve always believed it,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs said after opening his first studio, the goal is to expand in the city and open multiple.